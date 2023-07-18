TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.99

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 17027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

