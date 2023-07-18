Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 332,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 276,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.12.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

