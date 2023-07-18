Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.
Tokuyama Company Profile
