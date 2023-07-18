Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.