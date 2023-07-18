Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOKCF stock remained flat at $57.40 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

