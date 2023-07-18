TomoChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.11 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $118.22 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,645,601 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

