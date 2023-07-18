Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

TNXP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 63,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,270. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $14.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.75). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.