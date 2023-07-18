TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

TCON stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 152,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.