Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 392,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 337,592 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.4 %

BAC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,072,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,235,563. The company has a market capitalization of $244.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

