Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.27. The company had a trading volume of 153,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $127.57 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

