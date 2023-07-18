TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 954.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,866,000 after buying an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,026,000 after buying an additional 182,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,643,000 after buying an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,810 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,556. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $893.55. 33,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,798. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $899.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $831.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.43. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

