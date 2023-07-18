Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Trex stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $71.46.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

