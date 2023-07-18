TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.72 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. TRON has a market cap of $5.72 billion and $153.45 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008949 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002775 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002099 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC.
About TRON
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,742,407,048 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
