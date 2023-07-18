Truadvice LLC Buys 597 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $299.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

