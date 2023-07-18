Truadvice LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.86. 94,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,486. The firm has a market cap of $951.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.