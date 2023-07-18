Truadvice LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 443.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 54,020 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DIVB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,206 shares. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

