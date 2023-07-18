Truadvice LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.79. 1,473,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,413. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $455.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.74. The company has a market capitalization of $339.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

