Truadvice LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

SPEU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $446.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

