Truadvice LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned about 1.10% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 841,834 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $1.1604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

