Truadvice LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,128,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 117,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.84. 112,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,193. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $164.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

