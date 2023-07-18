Truist Financial Boosts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

