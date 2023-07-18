Trumpcoin Reaches Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.26 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.28 or 0.06361216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

