TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Shares Up 12.5%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

