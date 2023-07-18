Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.79. 87,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,847. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.