Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 11.5% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 259,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,051. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

