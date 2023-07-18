Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 213,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ULH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $812.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

