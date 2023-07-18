Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.03

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 6932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Urbanfund Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of C$2.17 million during the quarter.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

