USDD Achieves Market Cap of $729.63 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $729.63 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 730,484,591 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

