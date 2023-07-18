UTG (UTGN) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UTG to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UTG
|49.14%
|12.34%
|4.28%
|UTG Competitors
|7.18%
|7.54%
|0.91%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares UTG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UTG
|$69.71 million
|$34.26 million
|6.73
|UTG Competitors
|$20.69 billion
|$1.22 billion
|58.02
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UTG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UTG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|UTG Competitors
|335
|2012
|1905
|70
|2.40
As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 203.06%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
UTG has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.
