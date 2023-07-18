Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,102,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 814,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,154. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

