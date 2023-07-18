Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.96. 1,790,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,125,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,617,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,751,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.