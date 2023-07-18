Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 6.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $83,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.