VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

