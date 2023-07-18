Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,475. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.