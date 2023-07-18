Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.32

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.32 and last traded at $156.01, with a volume of 65267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.