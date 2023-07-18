Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.55

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 2921033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

