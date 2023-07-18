Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 3,140,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,339,236. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

