Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

