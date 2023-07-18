Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.46. 66,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,292. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

