Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.10

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.10 and last traded at $206.10, with a volume of 11017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.40.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
