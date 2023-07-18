Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.10

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.10 and last traded at $206.10, with a volume of 11017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.40.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VONE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 421,002 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2,939.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 243,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 186,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 201,717 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

