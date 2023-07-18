Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 246,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 746% from the previous session’s volume of 29,201 shares.The stock last traded at $129.44 and had previously closed at $127.84.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $843.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.5152 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,062,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,133,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,062,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

