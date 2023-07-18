Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 246,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 746% from the previous session’s volume of 29,201 shares.The stock last traded at $129.44 and had previously closed at $127.84.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $843.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.5152 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.