Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Increased by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.28. 169,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day moving average is $192.13.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

