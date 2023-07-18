Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.42. 112,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,348. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

