Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Raised by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1,729.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after buying an additional 1,428,034 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. 11,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
