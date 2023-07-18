Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stake Boosted by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2,336.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.