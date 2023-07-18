Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,853. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

