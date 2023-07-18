Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,853. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
