Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.60. The company has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $225.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.