Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,265. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.