Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.94 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Velas has a market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $653,626.28 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00048017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,476,039,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,039,478 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

