Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,956.63

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.75 million and $29,956.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,870.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00304820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.51 or 0.00811856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00558209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00062584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00119374 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,216,497 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.