Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler Sells 10,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $187,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

